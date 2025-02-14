Manipur: CRPF soldier kills two colleagues, injures 8 others before shooting self
The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Imphal West district’s Lamsang camp.
A Central Reserve Police Force soldier on Thursday opened fire at his colleagues, killing two personnel and injuring eight others, before shooting himself using a service weapon, said the Manipur Police.
The incident occurred at around 8 pm, the police added.
The soldier was identified as Havildar Sanjay Kumar, belonging to the 120th battalion of the paramilitary force, reported PTI. He shot and killed a constable and a sub-inspector.
The eight injured personnel were shifted to Imphal’s Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.
Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the shooting. The CRPF has not released a statement on the incident yet.
Earlier in the day, the Union government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur, four days after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Legislative Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.