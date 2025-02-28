The Archaeological Survey of India on Friday told the Allahabad High Court that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal is in good condition and does not need whitewashing before the commencement of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, reported Live Law.

This came a day after the Allahabad High Court told the Archaeological Survey of India to assess if the structure required maintenance. In its eight-page order, the court had used the word “alleged” five times to describe the mosque.

The archaeological survey report was submitted on Friday, which the mosque management committee objected to. According to the committee, the report was “incorrect” and the mosque needed whitewashing, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal allowed the committee until March 4 to submit its response to the report.

The structure has been at the centre of a controversy since November 26, when violence broke out in Sambhal after Muslim groups objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

A trial court had ordered the survey as part of a lawsuit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babur on the site of a “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Five persons were killed in the clashes.

A total of 79 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the riots, with 46 of them having applied for bail – which has not yet been granted.

The High Court’s order to carry out assessment came on a petition filed by the mosque management committee that had sought permission from the court to whitewash and clean the structure ahead of Ramzan, which begins on Saturday.

In its report, the Archeological Survey of India stated that the mosque committee had undertaken repair and renovation work, resulting in addition and “alteration of the historic structure”, reported Live Law.

“The floor of the monument has been completely replaced by tiles and stones,” the report was quoted as having stated. “The interior of the mosque has been painted with thick layers of enamel paint of sharp colours like golden, red, green and yellow concealing the original surface of the monument.”

The government also told the court that “modern work” undertaken in the mosque premises needs to be identified by its conservation and science wing to “bring the monument into its original fabric”.

The High Court ordered the cleaning of the mosque premises, including the removal of dust and vegetation from both the interior and surrounding areas.