Twenty-two workers were missing and 33 had been rescued after an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The avalanche struck between Mana village and Mana Pass on Friday morning, the India Today reported.

The workers at a Border Roads Organisation project site were clearing snow. Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

The search operation had to be suspended on Friday night due to heavy snowfall, The New Indian Express reported. The rescue efforts led by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were to resume on Saturday morning.

Three injured workers were taken to hospital.

#WATCH | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) Avalanche | Three injured people have been evacuated to Military Hospital Joshimath. Helicopter service has started.



(Video: Indian Army)

Initial reports on Friday evening had said that 57 workers were trapped and 32 of them had been rescued.