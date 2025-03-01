Uttarakhand: 22 workers still feared trapped, 33 rescued after Chamoli avalanche
The search operation, suspended on Friday night due to heavy snowfall, was expected to resume on Saturday morning.
Twenty-two workers were missing and 33 had been rescued after an avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported.
The avalanche struck between Mana village and Mana Pass on Friday morning, the India Today reported.
The workers at a Border Roads Organisation project site were clearing snow. Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.
The search operation had to be suspended on Friday night due to heavy snowfall, The New Indian Express reported. The rescue efforts led by the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were to resume on Saturday morning.
Three injured workers were taken to hospital.
Initial reports on Friday evening had said that 57 workers were trapped and 32 of them had been rescued.
The State Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory, warning of heavy rainfall and snowfall in parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, The Indian Express reported.