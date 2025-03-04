The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the suspension of several Jamia Millia Islamia students who were punished for allegedly participating in campus protests without permission, reported Live Law.

Additionally, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed that a committee be formed, under the supervision of the university vice chancellor, to help “calm down” the situation. The committee will include university officials as well as student representatives.

On February 15, the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association had claimed that 17 students of the university were suspended overnight for protesting disciplinary action against two PhD scholars.

The scholars were issued show cause notices for holding a demonstration on December 15 to mark the fifth anniversary of violence on campus during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act movement. It was held under the banner of “Jamia Resistance Day”.

On Tuesday, the court was hearing a petition filed by four of the suspended students. They challenged the disciplinary action and argued that the response was disproportionate to the nature of their protest.

The court issued notices in their pleas and said the record showed their protest was peaceful, reported Live Law.

“All the students are of tender age and students when go to the university certainly make an endeavour to raise their voice within the framework of law,” said the court.

It added that participation of students in peaceful protests inculcates the “basic principles and norms of civil society”.

More students are expected to approach the court in the coming days, seeking the individual revocation of their suspensions, The Hindu reported.

The students had organised a protest in February demanding the reversal of disciplinary actions against the PhD scholars, the repeal of a 2020 Office Memorandum restricting campus protests, the removal of a Rs 50,000 fine for graffiti and posters and guarantees that students would not face disciplinary actions for participating in demonstrations.

Some students have said that restrictions on protests have tightened since Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif took office in October 2024.

On February 17, the All India Students’ Association had called for a boycott of classes. “You can suspend students, but you cannot suspend resistance,” said the All India Students’ Association.

In response, the university stated: “Taking full cognisance of the adverse effect of misinformation on young, impressionable minds, the university administration cautions all its students not to fall prey to these fake messages and misleading rumours.”

This came days after the Delhi Police, on February 13, detained several students of the university during protests against the administration’s show-cause notices to the PhD scholars. The students were released after about 12 hours. They alleged that the police manhandled them while taking them in custody, and that they were not allowed to contact their families.

The university accused the students of vandalising property. The students denied the claims and alleged that over 20 of them were detained.