The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to lift the ban on the website of the Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, which was blocked on February 25 after it published a political cartoon, reported Bar and Bench.

The court, however, asked the magazine to temporarily remove the cartoon before access is restored.

The cartoon in question depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shackles while sitting with United States President Donald Trump. The ministry had blocked the website claiming that the cartoon impinged on India’s sovereignty.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the order in response to a petition filed by Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited and Ananda Vikatan Publishers Private Limited. The court stated that the ban need not remain in place while the issue is adjudicated.

Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for Ananda Vikatan, argued that the cartoon did not violate any of the restrictions outlined in Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which deals with freedom of speech, reported Live Law.

Narayan also told the court that the cartoon did not violate Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which allows curbs on free speech in cases concerning sovereignty, security, public order or foreign relations.

He contended that the cartoon did not harm India’s integrity or diplomatic ties with the United States and that it was common practice for publications to feature political cartoons without facing such punitive measures.

Narayan also highlighted that the Centre had refused to disclose whose complaint led to the website’s blocking. He asserted that blocking an entire website over a single cartoon was an excessive measure.

Additional Solicitor General AR L Sundaresan, representing the Union government, argued that the cartoon could damage India-US relations and justified the website’s blocking under the Information Technology Act. He opposed any interim relief, stating that lifting the ban would be akin to allowing the main petition itself, before the government could respond in detail.

He also pointed out that a ministry-appointed committee had determined that the website could be restored if the cartoon was removed.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled that access to the website should be reinstated while the case proceeds. The ministry was directed to file its counter affidavit by March 21.