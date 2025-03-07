The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday said that petitions filed by couples that had eloped, seeking protection or security, will not be listed unless their personal information, including family details and previous addresses, is disclosed.

In a notice, the court registry said that cases seeking such protection will not be cleared or passed by it for listing before a bench “until all the required particulars including age of the petitioners; complete address; father’s name and previous address, are mentioned” in the petition.

The notice was issued based on a direction passed by Justice Sanjay Vashisth on February 6 on a petition for protection filed by a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, Bar and Bench reported.

The couple had married on February 1 against the wishes of their families. Following this, they had received threats, the petition said.

In his order, Vashisth said that in several cases, a common address was mentioned for both partners in petitions seeking such protection.

“Many a times, this court is confronted with similar nature of petitions, wherein one common address of the petitioners is mentioned and no objection is being raised by the registry,” he said.

“Therefore, it is directed that until all the required particulars including age of the petitioners; complete address; father’s name and previous address, are mentioned, petition would not be cleared/passed by the registry for listing of the same before the bench,” the order added.

On February 11, Vashisth directed the senior superintendent of police in Fazilka to look into the couple’s petition for protection and take steps after verification to ensure that their lives and liberty were not threatened, Bar and Bench reported.

However, he said that the order would not validate their marriage or prevent authorities from taking legal action against them.