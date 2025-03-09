A Hindu temple run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in the United States’ California was allegedly desecrated by unknown miscreants on Saturday.

In a social media post, the religious organisation stated that the “Hindu community stands steadfast against hate” after the desecration of Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills.

“Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root,” it added.

— BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) March 8, 2025

While the time of the desecration was not known, photographs showing anti-India graffiti on signage outside the temple began circulating on social media early on Sunday.

In September, two temples run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha were vandalised in New York’s Melville and California’s Sacramento.

On Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned “such despicable acts”.

“We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms,” the ministry stated. “We call upon local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”