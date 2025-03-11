The Union government on Tuesday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to consolidate immigration laws, which includes a provision to deny entry to foreigners deemed to pose a “threat to national security”, The New Indian Express reported.

While tabling the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that its aim was not “to stop anyone from coming to India”, the Hindustan Times reported.

“More people are welcome in India,” the newspaper quoted Rai as saying. “But they must adhere to the immigration law. The provisions of the law are important for national security.”

The minister said the draft bill would replace the 1920 Passport Entry into India Act, the 1939 Registration of Foreigners Act, the 1946 Foreigners Act and the 2000 Immigration Carriers’ Liability Act.

Rai added that the objective of the bill was to enhance national security, control immigration procedures and introduce stricter penalties on foreigners who violate their terms of entry and stay, The New Indian Express reported.

“Since India is growing economically, government is committed and providing facilities to ensure more tourists come here,” Rai said. “But it is also the government’s responsibility to prioritise the security of the country.”

He also said that the Union government had all the rights under the Union list to introduce legislation on the subject.

The draft bill noted that any foreigner “posing a threat to national security, sovereignty or the integrity of the nation will not be allowed into the country or will be denied the permission to stay in India,” according to The New Indian Express.

The proposed legislation makes it mandatory for foreigners to register themselves upon arrival while also restricting and regulating their movement. The draft bill adds that educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes would have to report the arrival of foreign nationals to immigration authorities.

“Arriving in India without a valid passport or visa may attract imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh,” The New Indian Express quoted from the draft bill. “Foreigners using forged documents could face a jail term of two to seven years, with fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.”

Those violating visa conditions or trespassing in restricted areas could also face three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

The bill notes that transporters carrying foreigners without valid documents could be fined up to Rs 5 lakh.

The bill grants immigration officers the authority to arrest persons without a warrant, The New Indian Express reported. It also includes a provision to disallow persons from leaving the country if their presence is required by an investigative or law enforcement agency.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the bill violates several provisions in the Constitution and other laws, PTI reported.

The bill violates the principle of fundamental rights and the government could use the provisions of the proposed law to deny entry to those who were not in sync with the ideology of the ruling party, he argued.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy noted that the proposed legislation could hamper the entry of foreign talent in various professional fields.