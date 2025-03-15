Internet services were suspended in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Friday after violent clashes erupted between two groups during Holi celebrations, India Today reported.

The shutdown will be in effect till March 17.

The clashes took place when a verbal altercation between a group and a few intoxicated persons in Sainthia town escalated. The two groups threw stones at each other and engaged in fisticuffs. Some locals were also injured in the brawl.

The situation was brought under control after police resorted to lathicharge.

More than 20 persons were detained in connection with the incident, India Today quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.

Later on Friday, the West Bengal Home Department suspended internet and voice-over-internet facilities in the gram panchayat areas of Hatora, Mathpalsa, Harisara, Fariyapur and Fulur and in the Sainthia municipality till March 17.

Citing worries about potential rumour-mongering and unlawful activities, the home department in an order clarified that voice calls and SMS would remain operational. No restrictions on newspapers have been placed, it added.

“The situation has been under control since last evening, and the internet has been suspended to curb the spread of misinformation,” India Today quoted an unidentified police officer as saying.