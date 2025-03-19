The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which provides for 4% reservation for Muslims and other minorities in public contracts, reported The Hindu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party described the move as “minority appeasement” and “an unconstitutional misadventure”, adding that it will challenge the bill in court, according to Deccan Herald.

The bill was tabled by state Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil and is likely to come for discussion on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the proposal in the state Budget presented on March 7. It was approved by the state Cabinet on March 14 to reserve 4% of contracts for minorities in civil works valued up to Rs 2 crore and goods and services contracts up to Rs 1 crore.

At present, Karnataka provides 17.15% reservation for Scheduled Caste communities in civil works. For Scheduled Tribe communities, the reservation is 6.95%, Other Backward Classes Category- 1 gets 4% and Category- 2A gets 15%.

Karnataka has 32% OBC reservation, divided into five categories: 1, 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B.

The bill was tabled against the backdrop of demands to include Muslims under Category 2B of the Other Backward Classes with a 4% quota, according to The Hindu. The 2B category is designated for backward religious minorities, including Muslims.

Stating that it condemns the Congress government’s move, the BJP said on Wednesday that it will fight against the bill in “the House and also on the streets if needed”, reported ANI.

“This government is bringing in unconstitutional measures while also opposing the Centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill,” BJP leader Aravind Bellad was quoted as saying by India Today.

In 2023, the previous BJP government in Karnataka led by Basvaraj Bommai scrapped the 4% reservation for Muslims in the 2B category of Other Backward Classes. The Muslim community was moved to the Economically Weaker Sections category.