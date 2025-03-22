The Maharashtra Police has arrested 14 more persons in connection with the clashes that broke out in Nagpur on March 17, PTI reported on Saturday. This took the total arrests in the matter to 105.

Three more first information reports have been registered, the news agency quoted Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal as saying.

Of the 14 persons held, 10 were minors, an unidentified police officer told PTI.

The violence in Nagpur on March 17 took place hours after Hindutva groups held a protest in the city demanding that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar be removed.

On Thursday, six persons , including Minorities Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan, were booked on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media in connection with the clashes.

They were among the 50 others named across four first information reports.

Besides the matter related to sedition, a case was filed against persons who allegedly edited videos of the protest against Aurangzeb. The videos allegedly “glorifying violence” were circulated online, ANI quoted the police as saying.

The second case related to the video clips allegedly made to incite violence between communities and the third pertains to several social media posts that further fuelled the clashes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Lohit Matani had told ANI.

On March 17, the clashes broke out in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm. Stones were thrown at the police amid rumours that a cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith , known as the Kalma, had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in the late afternoon.

Unidentified office-bearers of the Bajrang Dal were quoted as saying by The Indian Express that its members had only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb during the protest.

Another clash erupted in Hansapuri , an area close to Chitnis Park, between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm, according to reports. The violence also spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth areas.

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob in the Chitnis Park area.

After the violence, prohibitory orders barring public gatherings were imposed within the limits of 11 police stations of Nagpur.

By 2 pm on Thursday, the police had lifted the curfew in areas such as Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar, and had relaxed the prohibitory orders in other parts of city between 2 pm and 4 pm for residents to buy essentials. However, the curfew will continue in Kotwali, Tehsil and Ganeshpeth areas.

On Saturday, Singal told PTI that the decision to lift the curfew in the remaining areas would be made after a high-level review meeting.