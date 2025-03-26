Rigged rankings, fake assessments – is your degree at risk? Fund our special project: India’s Great Education Betrayal

A United States panel on religious freedom recommended sanctions against India’s foreign intelligence agency for its alleged involvement in plots to assassinate pro-Khalistan separatists. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom reiterated its suggestion that India be designated a “country of particular concern” for alleged “egregious religious freedom violations”.

This is the sixth time that the panel has made this recommendation, which Washington has so far not accepted.

The panel urged the US government to impose targeted sanctions on individuals such as Vikash Yadav, a former Research and Analysis Wing officer accused in the US of murder-for-hire.

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday alleged that the commission was continuing with its “pattern of issuing biased and politically motivated assessments”. It added that efforts to undermine India’s standing “as a beacon of democracy and tolerance” will not succeed. Read on.

Members of Rajput group Karni Sena attacked the home of a Samajwadi Party MP, objecting to his comments about 16th-century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga. The MP, Ramji Lal Suman, on March 21 described Sanga as a “traitor” who invited Mughal emperor Babur to India.

Suman’s comments in the Rajya Sabha were in reference to the Battle of Khanwa of 1527, in which Mughal emperor Babur defeated a Rajput alliance led by Sanga. “So, if Muslims are called the descendants of Babur, then Hindus must be the descendants of traitor Rana Sanga,” he said. “We criticise Babur, but why don’t we criticise Rana Sanga?”

Videos on social media showed Karni Sena members engaging in vandalism and throwing stones outside Suman’s home in Agra to protest his remarks.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav defended Suman, saying that he only “sought to give an example of one-sided historical narratives”. Yadav said his party did not question Rana Sanga’s valour and patriotism. Read more.

BJP MLA Pravin Darekar on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a satirical song in which Kamra alluded to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”. Kamra did not name Shinde but referenced his 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray that caused the Shiv Sena to split.

After the video was released, workers from Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction vandalised The Habitat Studio in Mumbai’s Khar area. Shinde later claimed the joke was a “supari” or hit job against him. Kamra has been summoned by the police but has refused to apologise for his joke. Read on.

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided 60 locations across the country, including properties belonging to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app case. Searches were conducted simultaneously at locations in Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, Kolkata and Delhi, the agency said.