The placement rate of Bachelor of Technology students at most Indian Institutes of Technology fell sharply between 2021-’22 and 2023-’24, official data showed. Placements declined at 22 of 23 IITs, with more than half seeing a drop of over 10 percentage points, as per data submitted by the Centre to a parliamentary standing committee.

The sharpest fall of 24.64 percentage points was at IIT-Dharwad. Among older IITs, placements dropped by 12.72 percentage points at Bombay, 12.42 percentage points at Madras, 11.15 percentage points at Kanpur, and 14.88 percentage points at Delhi.

The only exception was IIT (BHU)-Varanasi, where placements rose from 83.15% to 88.04%, an increase of 4.89 percentage points.

Six High Court bar associations have urged Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to revoke the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to transfer Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. They also demanded a criminal investigation against him.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association President Anil Tiwari said the chief justice assured them that their demands would be considered but “did not promise anything”.

The bar associations’ appeal follows reports that unaccounted cash was recovered from Varma’s official residence after a fire on March 14. The judge, who said he was in Bhopal at the time, denied any link to the money.

On March 24, the Collegium recommended Varma’s repatriation to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court. The bar associations called for judicial accountability and a reassessment of in-house procedures for misconduct. The Allahabad High Court Bar Association is on strike, opposing what it calls a “dumping ground” policy for transfers.

"[The] Supreme Court knows the condition of Allahabad HC...instead of resolving the defect, if you transfer further defective people here, the system will collapse," he said on Tuesday.

The Centre has claimed that there is no definitive data “to establish a direct correlation of deaths including lung cancer exclusively with air pollution”. Air pollution is one among many factors that contribute to respiratory ailments and associated diseases, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament.

“Health is impacted by a number of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc. of the individuals apart from the environment,” Singh said in response to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

The minister said that, according to government data, only 25 of 291 cities experienced "severe" air quality in 2024.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has permitted the state government to dispose of 300 tons of toxic waste from Bhopal’s Union Carbide factory at a private facility in Pithampur. The state assured the court that the process would be completed in 72 days, following successful incineration trials.

The Supreme Court had earlier declined to intervene in the waste disposal trials, which were conducted in three phases. The remaining waste will now be incinerated under pollution control board supervision.

The waste stems from the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster, which exposed over five lakh people to lethal gases and led to at least 15,000 deaths in the years following the accident. The transfer of the waste to Pithampur sparked protests, with two people self-immolating in January.

