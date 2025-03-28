A strong earthquake struck near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city on Friday morning.

While there were no confirmed reports of deaths or injuries, videos posted on social media showed extensive damage in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.5 took place at 11.50 am local time, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0 struck at 12.02 pm, the centre said.

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4.

Both quakes were shallow with a depth of 10 km. Shallow earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city by population.

The authorities in neighbouring Thailand declared a state of emergency in the capital Bangkok, about 1,000 km away from Mandalay, after damage was reported to buildings in the city, AFP reported.

Forty-three workers were feared trapped after a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, AFP quoted the police and medics as saying.

Several offices and shops in the city were evacuated.

Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday, PTI reported, adding that no damage had been reported there so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India was ready to offer assistance to Myanmar and Thailand. “Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone,” he added on social media.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.