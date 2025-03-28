Watch: Skyscraper under construction collapses in Bangkok as 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar
Thai emergency services said that at least two people died in the accident and that and an unknown number of workers were feared trapped under rubble.
A strong earthquake struck near central Myanmar’s Mandalay city on Friday morning.
The earthquake of magnitude 7.5 took place at 11.50 am local time, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. A second quake, an aftershock, measuring 7.0 struck, at 12.02 pm, the centre said. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the first quake was 7.7 and the second was 6.4.
Mandalay is Myanmar’s second-largest city by population.
The authorities in neighbouring Thailand declared a state of emergency in the capital Bangkok, about 1,000 km away from Mandalay, after damage was reported to buildings in the city, AFP reported.
Thai emergency services have said at least two people have died and an unknown number of workers are feared trapped after a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, AP reported.
In Mandalay, near the epicenter, the earthquake caused damage to sections of the former royal palace and other structures.
