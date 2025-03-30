One person died and several others were injured on Sunday when at least 11 coaches of the Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, The Times of India reported.

The incident occurred at around 11.54 am between the Cuttack and Nergundi railway stations, ANI reported. The train was travelling from Bengaluru to Guwahati.

“One person died and seven others were injured in the accident,” Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde told PTI.

Shinde said that the injured were being treated at the state-run Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, while others who sustained minor injuries were administered first aid at the accident site.

Shinde also said that some passengers fell ill after the accident due to an ongoing heatwave in the region.

“The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined,” Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “Right now, our focus is on diverting stranded trains on this route and providing necessary facilities to affected passengers at the derailment site. A special train will be arranged for their evacuation.”

The special train has started its journey to Guwahati, PTI reported.

The passenger who died has been identified as hailing from Alipurduar, West Bengal, The Indian Express reported. The majority of the injured passengers in hospital are from West Bengal and Assam.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the incident and announced that helplines were being activated.

“Grateful that all passengers are safe,” Majhi said in a post on X. “Authorities are on-site, ensuring assistance and restoring normalcy at the earliest. Helplines activated for support.”

The helplines are 8455885999 and 8991124238, PTI reported.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his office was “in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways” about the incident.