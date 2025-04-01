A liquor ban took effect on Tuesday in 19 cities and gram panchayat areas of religious significance in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the ban as a “historic step towards de-addiction” and said it was motivated by “public faith and religious reverence” associated with the places.

All liquor shops and bars will be closed in the city limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak, and in the gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had approved the decision to ban liquor in these places during a meeting on January 24. At the time, Yadav said that a ban on the sale of liquor within a five-kilometre radius of the Narmada river would continue.

The river is considered sacred in Hinduism. There are over 450 religious structures in the 21 districts along the river in Madhya Pradesh.

In September, Yadav said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government aimed to “ ban meat and liquor shops in religious towns”.

“This is not a one-day process, it is an ongoing one,” he had said.

Hours after taking oath as chief minister in December 2023, Yadav had announced curbs on the sale of meat and eggs in open spaces.