The Pakistani Army on Tuesday crossed the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and violated the ceasefire agreement, The Indian Express reported.

The Indian Army responded “effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner” to the unprovoked intrusion that took place at around 1.10 pm, PTI quoted Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal as saying on Wednesday.

“On April 1, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector [in Poonch] due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LC [Line of Control],” The Indian Express quoted Bartwal as saying. The blast was followed by “unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army”, he added.

The spokesperson said that the situation was under control and being closely monitored.

“Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of 2021 understanding arrived at between the Director Generals of Military Operations of the two countries to maintain peace along the Line of Control,” he added.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries.

The two countries reaffirmed a commitment made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.

However, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement several times between 2022 and 2024.