The United States on Wednesday announced that it was imposing reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries, including a 26% “discounted” levy on India.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10% minimum tariff on most goods imported into the country, which will take effect on Saturday. Washington also imposed a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, which will go into effect on Thursday.

Trump had repeatedly said he intended to impose a reciprocal tax on India, among others, citing high tariffs the countries impose on foreign goods. He has already imposed tariffs on a range of products from Canada, Mexico and China.

The tariffs have led to concerns of a broader trade war that could disrupt the global economy and drive up inflation.

On Wednesday, Trump said it was “ Liberation Day , a long-awaited moment” for the US. “April 2nd, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” said the US president at the White House.

He added: “India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The prime minister [Narendra Modi] just left. He’s a great friend of mine, but I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right . They charge us 52%. You have to understand, we charge them almost nothing for years and years and decades, and it was only seven years ago, when I came in, that we started with China’ƒF.”

The tariffs imposed on India are lower than those against competitors China (34%), Vietnam (46%), Thailand (72%) and Indonesia (32%). The Trump administration imposed 20% levies on the European Union, 24% on Japan, 37% on Bangladesh, 37% on Serbia and 48% on Laos.

The United Kingdom and Singapore are among the countries that will face a base tariff of 10%.

On March 10, New Delhi told a parliamentary panel that it was yet to make any commitments to Washington on tariffs and has sought time until September to address the matter.

Despite this, Trump had claimed on Monday that India had agreed to drop the tariffs it imposes on his country “ very substantially ”.

This is not the first time Trump had made such a claim. On March 19, Trump said in an interview to Breitbart News that he believes India will likely reduce the tariffs it imposes on American goods.

“I believe they are going to probably going to be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us,” Trump had told the American news network.

This came three days after Trump claimed that India had agreed to “ cut their tariffs way down ”.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not commented on the claims made by Trump on Monday.