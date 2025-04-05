Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday informed the Assembly that President Droupadi Murmu had withheld assent to the state’s bill seeking exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, The Times of India reported.

Stalin said that the rejection of the bill was a “dark chapter in federalism”.

The chief minister alleged that the Union government was ignoring the will of the people of Tamil Nadu and a decision taken unanimously by the Assembly.

“Despite the Tamil Nadu government furnishing all necessary clarifications through various ministries, the Union government has now rejected the exemption from NEET,” he told the Assembly.

NEET is a qualifying test for undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

In September 2021 , the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill introduced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government seeking to exempt students in the state from NEET. The bill proposed that admission of students to medical courses be carried out based on Class 12 examination results.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination on the grounds that the entrance test, based on a Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus harms the prospects of state board students who follow a different curriculum.

The governor declined to give his assent to the bill after which the Assembly adopted the bill again in February 2022.

The bill was then sent to the president as education is a subject on the concurrent list of the Constitution.

Stalin will convene an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the course of action, the Hindustan Times reported.

This came amid the DMK government’s confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats and the three-language formula under the 2020 National Education Policy .

The Opposition parties in the state, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticised the DMK government for misleading the public, The Times of India reported.