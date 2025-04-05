Online ticketing platform BookMyShow has delisted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its platform, PTI quoted a Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction as saying on Saturday.

All listings and content about Kamra have been removed from the website, and his name has also been removed from the roster of artists.

The Shiv Sena’s social media head Rahool Kanal thanked BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping its portal "clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment".

“Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental,” PTI quoted Kanal as saying in his letter.

Reacting to a report about the development, Kamra asked BookMyShow if he could continue to list his shows on the platform. The comedian added: “If not it’s fine. I understand.”

Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand… https://t.co/JqjJtuWFE3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 5, 2025

On Wednesday, Kanal had written to Hemrajani, urging him to delist Kamra from the platform, ANI reported.

Kanal’s letter described Kamra as “an individual with a documented history of habitual criminal behavior” who engages in a “sustained campaign of vilification and defamation" targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

“These actions appear to be part of a broader criminal conspiracy, driven by ulterior motives that extend far beyond the realm of humor or satire,” Kanal added.

BookMyShow is yet to comment on the matter.

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal has written to BookMyShow and has requested them to not provide ticketing platform to Kunal Kamra for his further shows. pic.twitter.com/SquOrIqqHK — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2025

On March 23, Kamra posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he ostensibly criticised Shinde while performing a satirical version of a song from a Hindi film.

The comedian alluded to Shinde as a “ traitor ” while referring to his 2022 rebellion against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the ensuing political crisis in Maharashtra. He, however, did not mention Shinde by name.

After clips of the performance were widely shared on social media, members of the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena on the night of March 23 vandalised The Habitat studio in Mumbai’s Khar area, where it was recorded.

Kanal was among a group of Shiv Sena members who were booked for vandalising the studio, PTI reported.

The day after the vandalism, the Mumbai Police filed a case against Kamra under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to defamation and public mischief .

The comedian has missed three summonses from the police in the matter, including one on Saturday, The Indian Express reported.

On March 28, the Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra till April 7 in the case. Justice Sunder Mohan stated he was satisfied at a preliminary level that Kamra would not be able to approach courts in Maharashtra for anticipatory bail.

