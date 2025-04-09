Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik was allegedly assaulted outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday over his purported disparaging remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party and about late Peoples Democratic Party leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, The Indian Express reported.

After the House was adjourned during the day, a few Peoples Democratic Party leaders, including Arif Amin, lashed out at the MLA from Doda, while he was talking to reporters, for his “derogatory remarks” about Sayeed, the founder of the PDP and a former chief minister.

Security personnel prevented a physical clash between the AAP MLA and the Peoples Democratic Party members.

Malik later demanded that the police should arrest the PDP workers who allegedly assaulted him, PTI reported. “Whatever I said, I will not retreat from it,” the AAP MLA said. “He [Sayeed] is a traitor for me.”

#WATCH | Jammu: AAP MLA Mehraaj Malik gets into a heated argument with PDP MLA Waheed Para inside the J&K legislative assembly. pic.twitter.com/O5AX1MO7ff — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

The AAP MLA had been involved in an altercation with the same Peoples Democratic Party leaders inside the Assembly complex a day earlier too, according to The Indian Express.

On Wednesday, he claimed that the police failed to take action against those who assaulted an MLA and accused them of acting like Peoples Democratic Party workers, PTI reported.

Soon after, Malik allegedly made some remarks about the BJP and its leaders, according to the news agency. A scuffle allegedly ensued between Malik and BJP MLAs led by Vikram Randhawa and Yudhvir Sethi.

Glass tables inside the lobby of the House were broken in the scuffle, according to The Indian Express. Malik also fell on a table that broke while the shirt of a BJP MLA was torn in the clash.

Following this, security personnel pushed Malik inside the House. The BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party members attempted to follow him inside but were stopped by the security.

Inside the Assembly, Malik claimed that he had been attacked by the BJP, according to The Indian Express. Malik also claimed that he had not said anything against the Hindutva party and added that they “joined PDP members only to seek their support in the House”.

He claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party and BJP were “together in this war against me”, The Indian Express reported. “I do not want anyone’s support,” he said. “I will sit in the House and seek a reply from the speaker.”

On their part, the BJP legislators accused Malik of being a “troublemaker”, claiming that he used unparliamentary language against their leaders. They also demanded that the speaker initiate action against him for his behaviour.

Over the past three days, the Assembly has been seeing protests by Opposition parties and National Conference MLAs who have been demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act, ANI reported.

However, the speaker refused to list the matter, saying that the Act had been challenged in court.