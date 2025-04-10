The West Bengal Police has arrested 22 persons in Murshidabad in connection with the violent protests that took place on Tuesday against the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, PTI reported on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a mob clashed with the police, threw stones and set the vehicles of security forces on fire in the Jangipur area of Murshidabad. Several police personnel were injured in the clashes, the Hindustan Times quoted Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy as saying.

Rajarshi Mitra, the district magistrate, told The Indian Express that some organisations had held protest rallies and blocked a national highway . “When police tried to lift the blockade, the incident took place,” Mitra said.

The police resorted to lathi charge and used teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Later in the day, orders prohibiting public gatherings were imposed in the area. West Bengal’s Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty also issued orders to suspend the internet in Jangipur till 6 pm on April 11.

On Wednesday, PTI quoted an unidentified police officer as saying that the situation was peaceful in the area. A huge contingent of police personnel was maintaining strict vigil in the sensitive areas, especially around Jangipur, he added.

“Not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district,” the news agency quoted the officer as saying.

He added that prohibitory orders would continue to remain in force till 6 pm on April 10. “Internet would also remain suspended till 6 pm on April 11,” the officer said.

A waqf is a property dedicated to a religious, educational or charitable cause under Islamic law. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity that is vested with the power to acquire, hold and transfer property.

The recent changes to the law curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them.

The 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill brought changes to 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act, including allowing non-Muslims on waqf boards, restricting property donations and changing how waqf tribunals function.

The bill was cleared by Parliament on April 4. The Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, both allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, supported the bill.

It was given presidential assent on April 5 and took effect on Tuesday.

The Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, among others, have challenged the constitutionality of the bill in the Supreme Court.

Protests against the amended Waqf Act have also taken place in other parts of the country in recent days.

On Tuesday, the Meitei Pangal community held protests in several valley districts of Manipur. Meitei Pangals are a group of Muslims who are part of the larger Meitei community.

Protest marches were held in Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. More than 5,000 protesters were part of the rally in Bishnupur’s Kwakta town.