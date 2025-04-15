The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested two men accused of the murder of a father and son in Murshidabad during violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, The Telegraph reported.

Harogobindo Das , 72, and his 40-year-old son Chandan Das were killed allegedly by a mob on Saturday in the district’s Shamsherganj area.

Supratim Sarkar, the additional director general of police (South Bengal), told reporters that Asmaul Nadab alias Kalu Nadab and Dildar Nadab, who are brothers, have been arrested.

Kalu Nadab was arrested from Birbhum district’s Murarai and Dildar Nadab was held in Murshidabad’s Suti area, the newspaper quoted Sarkar as saying.

The two men will be produced in court on Tuesday.

The widow of Harogobindo Das alleged in the first information report that a mob had dragged her husband and son out of their home and murdered them, The Telegraph reported. “Though there were many people, the murder was committed by few people,” she alleged in the FIR, naming five suspects.

While Kalu Nadab was named as one of the suspects on the list, his brother Dildar was not, the newspaper reported.

Izaz Ahmed Sheikh, a 17-year-old who sustained bullet injuries in police firing on Friday in Suti, succumbed to his injuries a day later.

The police on Monday said that more than 200 persons had been arrested in connection with recent violent protests in Murshidabad.

“For the last 36 hours, there have been no reports of fresh violence,” the newspaper quoted Javed Shamim, additional director general (law and order), as saying on Monday. “We are now putting all our efforts and channelising all our energy into bringing normalcy.”

A waqf is a property dedicated to a religious, educational or charitable cause under Islamic law. Each state has a waqf board led by a legal entity that is vested with the power to acquire, hold and transfer property.

The recent changes to the law curb the authority of waqf boards and allow greater government control over them.

The 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill brought changes to 44 sections of the 1995 Waqf Act, including allowing non-Muslims on waqf boards, restricting property donations and changing how waqf tribunals function.

The bill was cleared by Parliament on April 4. It received presidential assent on April 5 and took effect on April 8.

On the same day that the Act came into effect, a mob clashed with the police, threw stones and set the vehicles of security forces on fire in Murshidabad’s Jangipur during protests against it. Several police personnel were reportedly injured in the clashes.

On Friday afternoon, protestors blocked National Highway 12 at Shajurmore crossing near Dhulian.

Nearly 5,000 protesters had also blocked railway tracks , resulting in two passenger trains getting cancelled and four express trains being diverted, stated the Eastern Railway.