The Allahabad High Court has ruled that couples who marry against the wishes of their parents cannot claim police protection as a matter of right unless there is a real threat to their lives and liberty, Live Law reported on Wednesday.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by a couple who sought police protection and a direction restraining relatives from interference.

The court noted that there was no serious threat to the couple and disposed of their plea.

The High Court said that there was no need to pass an order for providing police protection to the couple. It cited a Supreme Court judgement that courts are not meant to provide protection to youths “who have simply fled to marry according to their own wishes”.

The court said it could grant security in deserving cases, but in the absence of any real threat, couples must “learn to support each other and face the society”.

The court found no evidence suggesting that the petitioners’ life and liberty were at risk.

“There is not even an iota of evidence to evince that private respondents [relatives of either of the petitioners] are likely to cause physical or mental assault to the petitioners,” The Hindu quoted the court as saying.

The court also observed that the couple had not filed a specific application with the police to register a first information report against alleged misconduct by their relatives.

It further noted the petition did not mention any action initiated under section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, nor of any inaction by the police in response to a formal request. The section empowers a judicial magistrate to order the police to investigate a cognisable matter when the police fails to file an FIR or probe the matter.

However, the bench noted that the petitioners had already submitted a representation to the superintendent of police in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

“In case the concerned police finds a real threat perception, he will do the needful in accordance with law,” the court said.

The bench stressed that if any person harassed the couple, the courts and police authorities were available to come to their aid.