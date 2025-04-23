Six persons – four suspected militants and two members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol – have been arrested from parts of Manipur, the state police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested 25-year-old Laishram Nongdamba Singh alias Lanleiba, a suspected member of the banned insurgent group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup, from Imphal West district.

Forty-two-year-old Wangkhairakpam Nandi Singh, a member of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, was arrested in Imphal East district, the police said.

A 20-year-old militant of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), identified as Tongbram Dolly Devi, was arrested in Imphal West, the police said.

On Monday, 37-year-old Longjam Tony Singh of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) was arrested in Imphal West. The police alleged he was involved in extortion activities in and around Imphal.

Two members of Arambai Tenggol were also arrested in Jiribam district on Tuesday for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a person from Assam’s Cachar district. They have been identified as 32-year-old RK Khomdonsana and 20-year-old Lourembam Thoiba.

The security forces on Tuesday seized a self-loading rifle and cartridges, among other ammunition, during a search operation at the foothills of Mongjam in Imphal East district, PTI reported.

Between Saturday and Monday, the Manipur Police arrested at least 18 alleged members of several banned outfits in the state.

The security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities broke out in May 2023. The conflict has left at least 260 dead and displaced more than 59,000.