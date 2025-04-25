The Pakistan Army on Friday opened small arms fire at some locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the Indian military retaliating, ANI reported.

No casualties were reported in the exchange of fire, The Indian Express reported. Details of the incident were not immediately clear.

The incident took place amid diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

Twenty-six men were killed when militants opened fire at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. Seventeen others were injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of the dead were Hindu.

India suspended visa services for Pakistani citizens and said all valid visas would be revoked from April 27, except medical visas, which will remain valid until April 29. Pakistani nationals in India under the SAARC visa scheme were given 48 hours to leave. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan and urged those already there to return.

On Thursday, Pakistan said that India’s suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty was an “act of war” and warned that it would respond with “full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. It also said it would suspend the 1972 Simla Agreement with India.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The two countries reaffirmed a commitment made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.