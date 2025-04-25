Seven more persons in Assam were arrested for promoting “anti-national sentiments” after the Pahalgam terror attack, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

On Thursday, the Assam Police arrested Dhing MLA Aminul Islam for comments he made about the attack that the authorities alleged were “ misleading and instigating ”.

Sarma said on Friday that Assam would not “tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam”.

In addition to Islam, he listed four more persons – Md Jabir Hussain from Hailakandi, Md AK Bahauddin and Md Javed Mazumder from Silchar, Md Mahahar Mia from Morigaon and Md Sahil Ali from Sivasagar – who were arrested for “promoting the cause of Pakistan on social media”.

As part of its intensified crackdown on individuals promoting anti-national sentiments, the @assampolice has made two additional arrests:

•Barpeta: Md. Jarif Ali (25), also known as Sharif Sing,

•Biswanath: Anil Bania, District Secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad https://t.co/hwLlu2XfJm — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 25, 2025

Later in the day, Sarma said that two additional arrests – Md Jarif Ali from Barpeta and Anil Bania, the district secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Parishad, from Biswanath – had been made.

On Thursday, the chief minister had said that Assam would take action against persons who “dare to defend – directly or indirectly – the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam”.

“Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalise or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression – they are standing against the soul of India,” he had added.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 others were injured in the terror attack on Tuesday. The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state.

The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

This was the first major terrorist attack targeting civilians in Kashmir since the Union government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the punishment meted out by India for the attack in Pahalgam will be “ bigger than what the terrorists imagine ”.