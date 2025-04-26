Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan “was the most unfair document” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

“The government of India has taken some steps,” Abdullah told reporters. “As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty.”

The National Conference leader was responding to a reporter’s question about the Union government’s decision to suspend the treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah added that one must wait and see the medium to long-term effects of the government’s decision.

On Wednesday, India said it was suspending the 1960 treaty with immediate effect until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stops its support for cross-border terrorism.

India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 with the World Bank as an additional signatory, to divide the water of the Indus river and its tributaries equitably between the two countries.

Under the treaty, water from three eastern rivers, Beas, Ravi and Sutlej, were allocated to India and that from the three western rivers – Chenab, Indus and Jhelum – to Pakistan.

The treaty also permits both countries to use the other’s rivers for certain purposes, such as small hydroelectric projects that require little or no water storage.

Pakistan on Thursday said that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was an “act of war” and warned that it would respond with “full force across the complete spectrum of national power”.

Islamabad called New Delhi’s actions “unilateral, unjust, politically motivated, extremely irresponsible and devoid of legal merit”, according to a statement of Pakistan’s National Security Committee published by Dawn.

On Friday, India said it has developed a strategy to ensure that “not a single drop of water” flows into Pakistan.

Immediate measures such as desilting of rivers will be undertaken to stop and divert the flow of water, said Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil.

On Friday, Abdullah also responded to a reporter’s question about the terror attack’s impact on tourism , saying: “At this point, we are not counting rupees and paisa.”

The chief minister added that none of the stakeholders he had met have so far “lamented the loss of business”.

“Not one of them said what will happen to me as my rooms are empty, or houseboats are empty or taxi is empty,” he added.

Abdullah also criticised media outlets that he alleged were “trying to spread venom against Kashmiris”.

“These channels run by spreading hatred,” Abdullah said. “I am sorry for saying this, but anchors of some of these channels are cowards, they do not support the truth. Had they supported the truth, then they would have told the world that a two-minute silence was observed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir to express solidarity with the 26 victims of Pahalgam.”

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed in Pahalgam when militants opened fire at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. Seventeen others were injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of the dead were Hindu.

