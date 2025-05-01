India on Wednesday shut its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated or leased by Pakistan amid escalating tensions after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India Today reported.

A NOTAM, or a Notice to Airmen, has been issued banning Pakistani aircraft from using the Indian airspace, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. A NOTAM is a notification system used in aviation to communicate information about changes or hazards to the National Airspace System.

The closure of the airspace will be in effect from April 30 to May 23, according to India Today.

This comes a week after Pakistan banned Indian carriers from using its airspace on April 24.

In addition, Pakistan’s national carrier on Wednesday also cancelled all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu and other northern areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to security reasons, PTI quoted local media reports as saying.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Centre on April 24 announced that the visas of Pakistani citizens in India would stand revoked from April 27 and that they had to leave the country before then. India also suspended visa services to Pakistani citizens with immediate effect.

At the end of the deadline, 537 Pakistanis had left India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Punjab.

A day after the attack, India also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 amid diplomatic tensions. India said that the treaty would remain in abeyance until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably” stopped its support for cross-border terrorism.