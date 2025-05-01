An elderly man believed to be a Pakistani citizen died on Wednesday while being deported from India through the Attari-Wagah border near Punjab’s Amritsar, The Indian Express reported.

The man, Abdul Waheed Bhat, had been living in India since 1980 and was around 80 years old. He was part of a group of 60 to 70 people believed to be Pakistani citizens whom the police had brought from Jammu to the Attari border, so that they could be deported to Pakistan.

It was unclear whether Bhat had a Pakistani passport, The Indian Express quoted an unidentified source as saying.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India ordered all Pakistani citizens in the country to leave by April 27, and also suspended visa services to Pakistani citizens with immediate effect.

Bhat, who was reportedly suffering from paralysis, fell critically ill on Wednesday and died inside a bus parked outside the Integrated Check Post in Attari, The Indian Express reported. He was said to have been inside the bus because Indian officials were unsure if had valid documents for deportation.

“The Jammu and Kashmir police have brought for deportation some persons who don’t have passports or the required certificate from the Pakistani embassy in Delhi,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying. “We cannot deport people who lack either.”

A formal “notice to leave India” had been issued to Bhat on April 25 by the Foreigner Registration Office in Srinagar, which claimed that he had been staying illegally in the country since his visa expired in 1980, according to The Indian Express.

Bhat was travelling alone because he did not have any children.

Twenty-six persons were killed and 17 were injured in the attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The attack took place in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district. Militants fired at tourists, most of whom were from outside the state. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those who died were Hindu.