The state Assemblies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh met for just 16 days in 2024, lower than the national average of 20 days, showed an analysis by non-profit research group PRS Legislative Research.

The Odisha Assembly met for the highest number of days (42), followed by Kerala (38), found the organisation in a report titled “Annual Review of State Laws 2024”.

At the national level, the average number of sitting days in legislative Assemblies declined from 28 days in 2017 to 16 during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and subsequently increased to 22 in 2023 and 20 in 2024.

From 2017 to 2024, the Kerala Assembly met for 44 days on an average, followed by Odisha (40) and Karnataka (34).

Legislative Assemblies across the country met for an average of 100 hours last year, PRS Legislative Research found.

Four states and Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir (6), Nagaland (30), Punjab (34) and Puducherry (46) – held sittings for less than 50 hours. On the other hand, six states – Kerala (228), Odisha (193), Maharashtra (187), Rajasthan (187), Goa (172) and Chhattisgarh (155) – sat for over 150 hours.

Over half of all bills passed within a day of introduction

The analysis by PRS Legislative Research also showed that 51% of bills passed in 2024 were cleared either on the day when they were introduced or on the very next day. This was an increase from 2023, when 44% of bills were passed within a day of being introduced.

In eight states – Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – all bills were passed either the day when they were introduced or the next day.

Out of more than 500 bills introduced in 2024, only 22, or 4.4%, were referred to committees for detailed examination. Reports on 15 of these bills were presented in state or Union Territory Assemblies.

Eight states, Union Territories do not have deputy speaker

The report by PRS Legislative Research also showed that as of April this year, eight states and Union Territories did not have a Deputy Speaker. These states and Union Territories were Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand has not had a deputy speaker for over 20 years, while Rajasthan has not had one for over six years.

Article 178 of the Constitution requires Assemblies to select two members for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker as soon as possible after the Assemblies are formed. The deputy speaker can function as the speaker in case of a vacancy, and has the power to receive a notice of a no-confidence motion against the speaker.