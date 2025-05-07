More than 200 flights were cancelled on Wednesday after the Indian military launched strikes on suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack, India Today reported.

Several airports in North India were shut and civil flights were suspended at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar airport, officials said. Delhi airport said that some flights were impacted due to changing airspace restrictions.

The airports in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Hindon (in Ghaziabad), Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kishangarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Gwalior and Dharamshala will be closed till 5.30 am on Saturday, or flights to and from those destinations will be cancelled, airlines said.

IndiGo said that more than 165 of its flights from several domestic airports would be suspended till Saturday due to airspace restrictions, PTI reported.

Flights were also affected in Pakistan. Foreign airlines such as Qatar Airways said they had suspended flights to the country due to airspace closure.

On Wednesday, the Indian military carried out strikes on what it said were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian armed forces targeted nine sites as part of Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry had said.

After carrying out the strikes, the ministry said that its actions had been “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

Pakistan acknowledged that India had carried out the strikes.

Ishaq Dar, the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said on social media that the Indian Air Force “while remaining in Indian air space” had targeted sites across the international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across the Line of Control in Kotli and Muzzafarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistani forces had “every right to respond forcefully ” and that a “forceful response is being given”.

Twenty-six Pakistanis were killed in India’s strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported AFP. During a press conference earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that at least 35 persons were injured, reported The Print.

Following the strikes, 10 civilians were killed in firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Two of them were children.

Twenty-nine persons in Jammu and Kashmir were injured as the militaries of both countries exchanged fire, reported AFP.

The terror attack at the Baisaran area near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on April 22 left 26 persons dead and 17 injured. The terrorists targeted tourists after asking their names to ascertain their religion, the police said. All but three of those killed were Hindu.

India and Pakistan fired diplomatic salvoes at each other following the terror attack, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, bilateral trade and expelling diplomats.

The two countries also barred each other’s airlines from using their airspace.