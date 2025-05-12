Jammu and Kashmir’s State Investigation Agency on Sunday carried out raids at 20 locations in four districts of south Kashmir in connection with a case about the sharing of “sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations” through messaging apps, The Indian Express reported.

“Technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in direct contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps including but not limited to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and so on,” the probe agency said in an official statement.

It added that the Jammu and Kashmir Police are actively monitoring alleged terror associates and overground workers – a term commonly used in Kashmir for non-combatants who provide logistical support for militant groups, Deccan Herald reported.

The agency, established in 2021, functions as Jammu and Kashmir’s counterpart to the National Investigation Agency and handles terrorism-related cases.

The investigating agency on Sunday morning conducted searches in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, in connection with a case registered under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The agency added that it recovered significant incriminating material during the raids and detained several individuals for interrogation.

The SIA alleged that the detained persons were “involved in online radical propaganda on the behest of terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e- Taiba and Jaish-e- Muhammad, impinging upon the national security and integrity”.

The raids were conducted a day after an “understanding” between India and Pakistan to put an end to four days of military tensions that escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack , which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

