Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Operation Sindoor was now India’s policy against cross-border terrorism.

In his first comments since Operation Sindoor, Modi said that “nuclear blackmail” by Pakistan will not be tolerated and targets will be hit decisively. India will respond to terror attacks “in our way, on our terms”, he added.

Stating that no distinction will be made between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations, Modi added: “The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.”

India will only hold talks with Pakistan on the matters of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Modi said.

Modi reiterated India’s position that “terror and talks” cannot take place simultaneously. “Terror and trade cannot happen simultaneously, and water and blood cannot flow simultaneously,” Modi added, referring to New Delhi suspending the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23.

The prime minister said that India had “only paused our retaliatory action on Pakistan’s terrorist and military infrastructures for now”. Every step taken by Pakistan will be observed in the coming days, he added.

Also read:

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to put an end to four days of military tensions. The director general of military operations of the two countries were scheduled to holds talks on Monday.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the Indian military claimed that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes on May 7.

Also read: