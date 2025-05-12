Military officials from India and Pakistan on Monday agreed that both sides should consider immediate measures to reduce troops from the borders and forward areas, the Indian Army said.

The statement came following talks between the director general of military operations from both countries. The meeting was scheduled after an “understanding” was reached on Saturday to stop the conflict.

“Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed,” the Indian Army said in the statement.

The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 21 civilians were killed in the firing.