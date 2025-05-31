India’s active Covid-19 cases reached 3,395 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

More than 1,430 patients have been discharged, the ministry said.

Seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in 2025 to 22. Comorbidities played a significant role in most cases, The Hindu reported citing state-level data.

Two of these deaths were reported in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. This was the first fatality in the national capital amid the current surge in cases, The Hindu reported.

Covid-19 infections have seen an uptick recently, with infections seeing a five-fold jump and crossing the 1,000-mark in the week ending May 25, India Today reported.

Kerala has 1,336 active cases, followed by Maharashtra (467), Delhi (375), Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234) and Tamil Nadu (185).

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said that the Centre is prepared to handle “any situation”, ANI reported.

“Both our central health department and the AYUSH ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states,” ANI quoted Jadhav as saying.

The minister said that the Union government has reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid-19 waves. “Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid-19,” Jadhav told the news agency.

With schools reopening after the summer break amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, PTI reported.

