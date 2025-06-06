Gujarat Congress leader Rajesh Soni was arrested on Friday for posting allegedly misleading and “morale-breaking” content about Operation Sindoor on social media, PTI reported.

Soni was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity, and statements conducing to public mischief, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police (CID-Cyber Crime) Bharatsinh Tank as saying.

The first information report in the matter was filed based on a complaint by a sub-inspector in Gandhinagar’s cybercrime cell.

Soni had shared videos and images on Facebook relating to Operation Sindoor, the Rafale deal and other sensitive matters, The New Indian Express quoted the complaint as having alleged.

It also alleged that Soni’s social media posts were meant to undermine the morale of the Indian Army, cast doubt on its duties, erode public trust in the armed forces and raise alarm about national security.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 persons on April 22.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and eight defence personnel were killed in the shelling.

The sides on May 10 reached an “understanding” to halt firing following the four-day conflict.

The complainant alleged that the posts “dampen the Indian Army’s enthusiasm, sow doubt about their duty and diminish” public trust.

It further alleged: “Despite clear knowledge that the government has not surrendered and that these claims were false, the accused knowingly spread rumours that incite hatred, tarnish India’s image internationally, and lower the Army’s morale.”

Congress criticises arrest

The Congress criticised the arrest of Soni.

Shaktisinh Gohil, the Gujarat Congress chief, said that Soni’s had not made any comments against the military or the country.

Soni had only remarked that “our brave Army men should get the credit for the bravery they have shown and the money from the government treasury should not be used for publicity, and political mileage should not be taken” in the name of Operation Sindoor, Gohil said on social media.

“Seeing the way the government is doing publicity, they [citizens] have expressed concern that the soldiers will not get the credit,” Gohil said. “If they only raise their voice for the Army or express their concern that they will not get the credit, how can it be a crime?”