A day after Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane ordered the immediate suspension of the chief medical officer of Goa Medical College and Hospital, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that no such action will be taken against the senior doctor.

In a video circulated on social media on Saturday, Rane can be seen arriving at a hospital ward and reprimanding Rudresh Kuttikar. The minister had received a complaint against the chief medical officer for allegedly refusing an injection to a patient, he later said.

“I am suspending you,” Rane can be heard telling Kuttikar. “You just understand one thing, you are dealing with me.”

On Sunday, Sawant said he had “reviewed the issue” at Goa Medical College and discussed it with Rane.

“I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended,” said the chief minister. “The state government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen.”

Sawant added that the administration appreciates the “tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives”.

The Indian Medical Association’s Goa branch had criticised Rane on Saturday and said it “strongly condemns this unruly act by the health minister on our fellow colleague”, according to The Indian Express.

Rane’s actions were “deeply regrettable and unacceptable”, the association said, adding that they “disregard the professional dignity and morale of the entire medical community”, reported The Times of India.

The Congress’ Goa unit had demanded the sacking of the health minister on Saturday, calling him “most corrupt, arrogant, dangerously erratic and unstable”.

“This is not an isolated incident,” the party stated. “It reflects a shameful pattern of abuse, intimidation, and unchecked arrogance. Vishwajit Rane must be held accountable for every doctor, nurse, and healthcare worker he has insulted, threatened, or demoralised.”

Later in the day, Rane said he takes “full responsibility for how I communicated” and that the behaviour would “not be repeated”.

“I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured,” said the minister.

He added: “However, what I will not apologise for is standing up for a patient who was denied care. Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most of them at GMC serve with great dedication. But when arrogance seeps into duty, when compassion is replaced with indifference, it is my responsibility to take action.”