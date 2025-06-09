Communal tensions and protests broke out in Assam’s Dhubri town on Sunday after the remains of an animal, suspected to be the head of a cow, were discovered near the premises of a Hindu temple, India Today NE reported.

The animal remains were found by a person visiting the Hanuman temple in ward number 3, around 7.30 am. The discovery led to widespread protests in the area by 9 am.

According to the Assam Tribune, this was the third such incident at the same temple.

A large number of residents blocked a road adjacent to the temple. They shouted slogans and burned tyres as part of their demonstration, Assam Tribune reported.

They also prevented the police from removing the remains of the animal, insisting that it must remain untouched until “those responsible are identified and arrested”.

Tensions escalated in the area despite a large number of police personnel being deployed, India Today NE reported. By 11 am, Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath and Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh arrived at the location, addressed the crowd and promised a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

On Monday, the deputy commissioner issued orders prohibiting five or more persons from gathering in the Dhubri town under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The administration has also banned rallies, processions, meetings or demonstrations.