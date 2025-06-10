We’re building a brand-new studio to bring you bold ground reports, sharp interviews, hard-hitting podcasts, explainers and more. Support Scroll’s studio fund today.

The Congress has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to protect the honour of Indians after photos and videos showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor at the Newark Airport in the United States. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh urged the prime minister to speak to US President Donald Trump to address the “fear that has gripped lakhs of Indian students in America”.

Ramesh said that Modi had not been able to summon the courage to speak about the “atrocities being perpetrated against Indians in the US”.

On Monday, the Consulate General of India in New York said it was in touch with local authorities about the case. The man who shot the video said that the student appeared to have been pinned to the ground because “he was a little violent, and he was feeling disoriented”. More on Scroll.

The Karnataka High Court has told the state government to submit a status report in a sealed cover on the stampede in Bengaluru on June 4. Eleven persons were killed in the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League.

The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident on June 5, and sought a report from the Karnataka government. However, on Tuesday, state Advocate General KM Shashikiran Shetty told the court that the government would not like to place the findings of an investigation in the public domain while a judicial inquiry was underway.

The judicial commission has been told to submit its findings within a month. The case in the High Court will be heard further on Thursday. More on Scroll.

Opposition leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh of hiding the real toll from the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage site at Prayagraj. They cited a report published by the BBC on Tuesday which claimed that 82 persons had died in the stampede, as against the official toll of 37 .

Previously too, media reports have said that the actual toll from the stampede could be significantly higher.

Citing the BBC report, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that “no information management can stop the truth from coming out”. More on Scroll.

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the Marine Corps to be deployed in Los Angeles amid protests against immigration raids. Over 700 Marines based out of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California were mobilised to respond to the protests.

The troops will join the National Guard – a reserve component of the US military – deployed over the weekend to quell the protests against raids and arrests carried out as part of a crackdown on undocumented migrants.

The Marine Corps is a branch of the US Armed Forces that acts as a crisis response force. It is rarely deployed domestically during civil disturbances in support of a police operation. Read on.