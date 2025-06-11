The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s response to an election petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Navya Haridas, reported PTI.

Haridas, who had contested against Vadra in the 2024 bye-elections to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, has challenged the validity of the Congress leader’s victory. She has accused the Wayanad MP of hiding details about several investments and movable properties of her husband, Robert Vadra.

In her petition, Haridas said the omissions amount to “suppression of material facts” and violate mandatory disclosure norms under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

She also claimed that the alleged non-disclosures misled voters and can be deemed corrupt practices , Business Standard reported.

Justice K Babu admitted the petition after hearing arguments from Haridas’ counsel and scheduled the matter for further hearing in August, Bar and Bench reported.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than four lakh votes over Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas finished third with just over one lakh votes.

The bye-elections were held because Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vacated the Wayanad seat to retain his Rae Bareli constituency.