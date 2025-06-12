Indians have higher confidence in United States President Donald Trump than those in several other countries, according to a survey published by the Pew Research Centre on Wednesday.

However, favourable views about the US declined in 15 of the 24 countries where the think tank conducted the survey. There was no significant change in the views about the US in six countries including India, the survey found.

The perceptions about the US had become more favourable in three countries: Israel, Nigeria and Turkey.

Among the surveyed countries, the median level of confidence in Trump as a world leader was 34% and no confidence was 62%. However, in India, 52% of the respondents expressed confidence in Trump, while 23% said that they were not confident, the Washington-based think tank found.

Israel, Nigeria, Hungary and Kenya were the other countries where Trump enjoyed high confidence.

In India, 54% of the Hindu respondents said that they were confident about Trump, as compared to 39% of Muslims.

India, Kenya and Nigeria were the only countries where at least half of the adult respondents said that they found Trump to be honest. Respondents in less than one-third of the surveyed countries said that “honest” does not describe the US president.

A median of 80% respondents – and majorities in almost every country surveyed – perceived Trump to be “arrogant”. A median of 65% respondents viewed him as “dangerous”.

Across a range of characteristics, including “able to understand complex problems”, “strong leader”, “well-qualified to be president”, “diplomatic” and “honest”, men tended to have more positive views about Trump’s leadership qualities than women.

In India and five other countries, the confidence in Trump to do the right thing in world affairs was higher than that in his predecessor Joe Biden.

The confidence in Trump to handle major global issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and climate change was low in most polled countries. However, the trust among Indian respondents on such matters was higher than the global average.

Forty-five percent of the Indian respondents said that they had confidence in Trump on the matter of US immigration policies.

The Trump administration has tightened immigration regulations. One thousand and eighty Indians have been deported from the US since January, when Trump’s second term in office began.

Forty-five percent of the respondents from India also said that they were confident about Trump dealing with the Russia-Ukraine war, 41% about US-China relations, 50% on global economic problems, 42% on Israel’s war on Gaza and Tel Aviv’s tensions with other West Asian countries, and 53% when it comes to climate change.

More than 28,300 respondents in 24 countries participated in the survey conducted between January 8 and April 26. Fieldwork in all countries except Indonesia began after Trump assumed office on January 20, the think tank said.

The surveyed countries were: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.