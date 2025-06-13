The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said that it had launched strikes on “nuclear targets” among other sites in Iran with an aim to stall the Iranian nuclear programme.

Israeli fighter jets “completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets , including nuclear targets” in Iran, the Israeli armed forces said.

Tel Aviv said that Iran was “closer than ever to obtaining” a nuclear weapon. “Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and to the wider world,” said the Israel Defense Forces.

Tehran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civil purposes.

The Israeli military claimed that it had “no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens…”.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson BG Effie Defrin said that the “pre-emptive” strikes were carried out “in order to prevent the Iranian regime’s ability to build the nuclear bomb in the immediate time frame”.

Several explosions were heard in capital Tehran and other cities at about 3 am local time, Al Jazeera reported. Iranian state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said that casualties were being reported in the capital city.

The strikes also hit sites in the cities of Arak, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Tabriz, Al Jazeera reported.

It also reported that Hossein Salami , the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the attack. The IRGC is the primary unit of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Indian diplomatic mission in Tehran on Friday advised Indian citizens to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the embassy’s social media accounts and “observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities”.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv urged Indian citizens to “ stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command”.

“Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the embassy added.

Tel Aviv on Friday declared a nationwide state of emergency, The Times of Israel reported.

Iran vows to retaliate

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, vowed to respond to the Israeli attack.

In a statement, Khamenei said that Israel had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself by attacking Iran. Israel “should await a harsh response”, Iranian state-run media quoted Khamenei as saying.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel’s military operation – codenamed Rising Lion – had “struck at the heart” of the Iranian nuclear enrichment programme and ballistic missile programme.

Israeli forces had struck Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz city, Netanyahu said, adding that the strikes “would continue for as many days as it takes”.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed that the Natanz site was targetted. The global nuclear watchdog was “in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels”, Grossi said.

The United States said that Israel’s decision to strike Iran was taken unilaterally . In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington was “not involved” in the strikes and that Iran “should not target US interests or personnel”.

Washington is an ally of Israel and acts as a guarantor of the country’s security.

Fox News quoted President Donald Trump as saying that the US will defend Israel if Iran retaliates.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.