Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday stated that the data from the black box of the Air India plane that crashed and killed more than 270 persons on Thursday was being analysed.

In the first press conference after the crash, Naidu stated that the Union government will look into all possible theories of what could have caused the disaster. He added that an extended surveillance of all Boeing 787 flights operational in India would be conducted.

On Thursday, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which was en route to London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad, crashed just 33 seconds after taking off.

This is being viewed as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

There were 242 people aboard the aircraft. One passenger survived with “impact injuries”.

A total of 274 bodies had been sent for postmortem, according to The Times of India. This included 33 persons who were killed on the ground when the aircraft crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad.

Here is more on this and other top updates: