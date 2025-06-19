The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it targeted the Arak nuclear reactor in Iran overnight and struck what it claimed was a nuclear weapons development site in the Natanz area.

The Arak facility is a partially built heavy-water research reactor, also known as Khondab.

Iranian media reported on Thursday morning that air defences were activated near the Khondab nuclear facility, after two projectiles hit an area close to it.

This came against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran entering its seventh day on Thursday.

Here is more on this and other top updates: