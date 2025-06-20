The Bharatiya Janata Party spent nearly Rs 1,494 crore during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the four Assembly polls held along with it, said a report by the non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms on Friday.

The Hindutva party received funds to the tune of Rs 6,268 crore, or 84.18% of the total funds collected by political parties during the 82-day election period from March 16 to June 6 last year. The Congress collected Rs 592.48 crore, which amounted to 7.96% of the total amount.

The BJP spent Rs 1,493.91 crore during this period, which amounted to 44.56% of the total expenditure that political parties incurred.

Among the 32 political parties that the report analysed, the Congress had the second highest expenses at Rs 620.14 crore, or 18.50% of the total expenditure during the election period.

In total, political parties spent Rs 3,352.81 crore during last year’s Lok Sabha election and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

The BJP spent Rs 983.92 crore on publicity during this period, while the Congress spent Rs 502.97 crore, said the Association for Democratic Reforms. This included media advertisements, publicity material and public meetings.

On the whole, political parties spent over Rs 2,008 crore, or over 53% of their declared expenditure, on publicity.

Parties also spent Rs 795.41 crore on travel, out of which Rs 765.36 crore, or 96.22%, was spent on travel expenses of star campaigners, the report found.

The Association for Democratic Reforms published the analysis based on expenditure statements that political parties have to file with the Election Commission within 90 days of a parliamentary election and 75 days of an Assembly election.

However, it noted significant delays by political parties in submitting these statements. The maximum delay was by the Aam Aadmi Party (168 days) followed by the BJP (139 days for the Lok Sabha elections, 154 days for Arunachal Pradesh, 147 days for Sikkim and 142 days for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha).