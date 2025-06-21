Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced that the state’s monthly social security pension for the elderly, differently-abled and widows would be increased to Rs 1,100 from Rs 400, starting July.

The enhanced pension will benefit more than 1.09 crore persons in the state, said the chief minister, adding that the amount would be credited to the bank accounts of all beneficiaries by the 10th of each month.

“The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority,” Kumar added. “The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction.”

Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place in October or November.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत सभी वृद्धजनों, दिव्यांगजनों और विधवा महिलाओं को अब हर महीने 400 रु॰ की जगह 1100 रु॰ पेंशन मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों को जुलाई महीने से पेंशन बढ़ी हुई दर पर मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों के खाते में यह राशि महीने की 10… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2025

Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

Having fallen short of the majority mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP formed the government at the Centre with the help of the Janata Dal (United), among other members of its National Democratic Alliance. The Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Bihar-based Lok Janshakti Party is also part of the NDA government at the Centre.

The chief minister’s announcement on Saturday comes months after Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav in March pledged to raise the monthly pension to Rs 1,500 under the Mai-Bahin Samman Yojna, The Hindu reported.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had also promised to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 and offer 200 units of free electricity if voted to power.