A 37-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death aboard a moving train by a group of nearly 20 men after a dispute about a seat near Khekra railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Friday, reported Hindustan Times.

The man, identified as Deepak Yadav, was a resident of Khekra in Baghpat. He was travelling in a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train when he was assaulted, according to Deccan Herald.

The assailants reportedly fled before the train stopped at Khekra station. Yadav was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, Hindustan Times quoted an official of the railway police as saying.

A first information report was registered in the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to rioting (191(2)) and murder (103), said Udham Singh Talan, railway police inspector of Baraut section.