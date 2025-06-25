A 30-year-old French woman was allegedly raped by an employee of an event management company in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place after a party at a café, Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal told the newspaper. “The man took the victim to his rented accommodation in Sukher from the party and sexually assaulted her,” he said.

A first information report was filed based on the woman’s complaint, the police officer said.

The suspect, 28-year-old Pushparaj Ojha, alias Siddharth, was absconding, the newspaper reported.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had been in India since April 17, The Hindustan Times reported. She had taken a bus from Delhi to Udaipur on Sunday.

“At night, my friends and I went to The Greek Farm for dinner,” the newspaper quoted the complaint as having said. “We partied then. A bit later in the evening, a man came to our table.”

The man suggested that they step out to smoke a cigarette and convinced her to go for a drive, she said.

The woman alleged that she repeatedly asked the man to drop her at her hotel but the suspect instead drove to his apartment, the newspaper reported. The man allegedly raped her, the complaint said.

He then drove her back to the hotel at 6 am on Tuesday, it added.

Pooran Singh, the station house officer at Badgaon, said that the woman told two of her friends about the incident and they took her to hospital. They also approached the police.

The case was filed under a section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that pertains to rape.

Singh said that a team had been constituted to arrest the suspect, adding that the French embassy had been informed about the incident, the newspaper reported.